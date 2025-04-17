Jaat 2: Sunny Deol is on new mission as he announces sequel to power-packed entertainer; fans can’t keep calm

As audiences continue to experience the grandeur of Jaat on the big screen, Sunny Deol has taken fans by surprise with an electrifying announcement, Jaat 2 is officially on the way. Just when the buzz around the power-packed entertainer was at its peak, the actor raised the excitement levels even higher by revealing that a new mission awaits in the highly anticipated sequel. The news has sent fans into a frenzy, eager to see what the next chapter holds.

Sunny Deol shared the official announcement poster and wrote, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2." Fans were quick to take to the comments section and express excitement for the same. One person wrote, "unny Deol’s movie JAAT:*best action scenes ever seen in Indian cinema*& lot of emotions."

See the poster here:

One fan commented, "Ohh bhai , jaat hi jaat hogi ab." Another person wrote, "Khich do meter paaji." One fan wrote, "we want haryanvi song in jaat 2 movie." While another comment read, "I am watching jaat movie yesterday . I think one of the best movie blockbuster." One comment read, "Jaat hee jaat ho rhee hei puri duniya mein jai jaat."

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the high-octane action film Jaat premiered in theaters on April 10, 2025, and has been receiving a strong response at the box office. The sequel will also be helmed by Gopichand.

In Jaat, Randeep Hooda plays the menacing antagonist, with Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Jagapathi Babu, and Zarina Wahab also featuring in pivotal roles.

Pinkvilla reviewed Jaat as a loud yet nostalgic throwback, tailor-made for Sunny Deol's fans. The film provides a satisfying dose of heroism and action. However, its reliance on a stale good-vs-evil narrative makes Jaat little more than a generic commercial film that lacks depth.

According to Pinkvilla’s box office report, Jaat ended its first week with a net collection of Rs 55.75 crore and has now entered its second extended weekend. Additionally, Sunny Deol has Border 2 lined up in his upcoming projects. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

