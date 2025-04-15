Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nadaaniyan wasn’t a ‘good film’ admits grandmother Sharmila Tagore: ‘He has tried his best’

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, the rom-com co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The film received significant criticism online due to the poor performance of the lead cast. Meanwhile, after Soha Ali Khan, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore openly admitted that the film was not ‘good enough’, and her grandson ‘tried his best in the film.’

While speaking with Anandabazar Patrika.com on YouTube, Sharmila Tagore talked about her grandchildren, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who are carrying forward the family’s legacy and making their way in showbiz.

She said, “Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job. Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good”.

Tagore further praised Sara Ali Khan for her dedication and potential, claiming that she is a "good actress." She stated that the Metro In Dino star works hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She articulated her opinion in believing that she would also achieve it.

Meanwhile, in another interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha Ali Khan, who happens to be Ibrahim’s aunt, also addressed her nephew’s trolling over his debut film. She said it is important to have ‘thick skin’ when one is a part of the entertainment industry.

According to Soha, anybody who is on social media and wants to showcase their work needs to take in others’ opinions, or they can choose not to read their comments.

She also stated that at times one should also read the comments to be able to be receptive to certain criticism and work on their craft and move forward. The actress shared that the actors are ‘easy targets’ and some people derive pleasure from others’ failure.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan featured Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Jugal Hansraj in the key roles. It was released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Tagore returned to Bengali cinema with Puratwan after nearly two decades. Helmed by Suman Ghosh, it features Indraneil Sengupta in the male lead.

