Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu is now a beach-loving toddler; check out their cute Maldivian vacay PICS

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja recently enjoyed a getaway to the Maldives with their son, Vayu. The actress has been playfully sharing glimpses of their trip, and now Anand has joined in, posting a series of adorable photos and videos that showcase their little one’s newfound love for the beach. The snapshots are taking the internet by storm!

Today (October 11), Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share stunning moments from their Maldives vacation. In one charming photo, he enjoys some fresh fruits while little Vayu, dressed in a delightful green outfit, sits on his lap, his face hidden beneath a large hat. A playful video shows Vayu eagerly walking toward the gate, ready for adventure. In another snapshot, Vayu strikes a pose on the beach in a green T-shirt and loose pants, looking all set for some fun in the sun. His heartwarming swimming moment, assisted by a tube, is too adorable to miss!

Anand also shared a family photo capturing the joy of swimming together, with Sonam Kapoor looking fabulous in a stylish black bikini and sunglasses. In a subsequent video, Vayu plays ball with his parents, and another cute clip shows him sprinting off while his parents chase after him.

One picture features Anand with Karan Boolani, and Vayu sits nearby, exuding cuteness by the water's edge. In another, the little one gazes up at Sonam, who appears to be sharing a sweet moment with him. The collection of photos and videos perfectly reflects the family's fun-filled time, and it’s clear they made unforgettable memories together!

Sharing the post, Anand captioned it, “Look at the sea, look how it sings for you! Our own rendition of ‘Yellow’, now titled 'Blue’! :P Thank you @rheakapoor for planning our first holiday w Vayu and happy bday to @karanboolani !" He added, “2 hr flight from bombay + 1 beautiful boat ride to paradise is unbelievable and you can bet we’ll be back as soon as we can!”

As soon as Anand shared the post, fans flooded the comments with love. Maheep Kapoor couldn't resist saying, "So cuteeee," while Karan Boolani praised the moment, calling it "The best." One fan expressed their joy, commenting, "Awwww, most favs forever." Another wrote, "This makes me soooo happy for you, bruh," and yet another chimed in, "Wow, very nice baby boy play!" Someone else simply remarked, "Wow, so beautiful." The warmth and excitement from the fans were palpable!

Sonam Kapoor made her mark in the film industry with her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, sharing the screen with fellow newcomer Ranbir Kapoor. Over the years, she has showcased her talent in a variety of films, including I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, The Zoya Factor, Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Khoobsurat. Her most recent appearance was in the 2023 crime thriller Blind.

