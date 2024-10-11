How Ranbir Kapoor calmed down anxious Alia Bhatt before Raha's first pap spotting; actress recalls talking to him all the way from Bandra to Juhu

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed their daughter, Raha’s face to the world on Christmas 2023. Meanwhile, the Jigra actress admitted being anxious about it and recently revealed how her husband calmed her down while talking all the way from Bandra to Juhu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s popular chat show, What Women Want, returned with its fifth season, where the first episode was graced by Alia Bhatt. During the conversation, Bebo queried the actress about the paparazzi constantly trailing her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter.

In her response, Alia admitted that she is still struggling to strike that balance, while she hailed Bebo for doing it "so beautifully" since the beginning. The actress continued by confessing that she earlier had fear of Raha being papped.

She recalled being on a show with the Singham Again actress and discussing that her daughter was too small to be on an Instagram reel. She then mentioned that her husband and actor, Ranbir randomly discussed before the Christmas lunch if they should get a picture clicked with their daughter for the paps.

The actress emphasized on her struggle with anxiety and how she always ends up thinking about the worst-case scenario. At that point also, her husband sensed the situation and calmed her down.

She shared, "He obviously understood that, and he said okay now you’re going to get really anxious so now let’s talk about it what your worst fear is. This we talked all the way from Bandra to Juhu and then finally I was like listen it's true like this is our life and I don’t want people to think that oh you can’t see my daughter’s face, that was not the intention."

"I just didn’t want to be like a whole thing and that one moment happened, and it was such a cute moment where she was holding both our faces like that," she further added.

Alia admitted that she still gets uncomfortable about the flash in their daughter’s eyes, but she realizes that it comes only from the place of love. Calling Raha a "beautiful baby," she stated that she has given them a lot of joy, with Bebo chiming in, "She is giving everyone that joy."

