Sonam Kapoor reflects on her journey with Anand Ahuja and son Vayu; says 'It's not about becoming someone...'

Sonam Kapoor has had a very successful acting career. She then married the love of her life, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, and welcomed her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Since then, she has been spending her time nurturing her child’s wife while working on being the best version of herself. In her recent post, the fashionista expressed her profound gratitude for being where she is today. She further said it’s not about becoming someone else but embracing who she is.

One of the most sought-after Kapoors of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, is currently enjoying her beach getaway with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their only child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. As she sat down, counting her blessings, the Saawariya debutant also reflected on her journey with her partner and son.

She dropped multiple images with the two men who have been making her life phenomenal every day. In the caption, she expressed, “A friend recently asked me, If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be? The answer was so clear, it’s just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day.

The Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, “Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I’ve dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It’s not about becoming someone else—it’s about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side.”

A couple of months ago, on Anand’s birthday, she penned a long post stating how incredible her husband is. As she shared multiple images with her, Sonam called him her rock, confidant, and greatest cheerleader. “Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place,” she expressed in her post.

Stating how wonderful a father he is to their son, she also lauded his patience, kindness, and boundless energy. Earlier, the diva also expressed her excitement about facing the camera again after her pregnancy.

