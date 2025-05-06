met gala 2025 Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2025 met gala 2025 Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025

A love letter to Punjab in every stitch: Here's what text on Diljit Dosanjh’s cape at MET Gala 2025 really means

Diljit Dosanjh's outfit completely stole the show at the MET Gala 2025, here’s a closer look at his ensemble and the meaning behind it. Check it out!

By Rajni Singh
Published on May 06, 2025  |  10:55 AM IST |  3K
A love letter to Punjab in every stitch: Here's what text on Diljit Dosanjh’s cape at MET Gala 2025 really means
Picture Courtesy: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh made a powerful cultural statement at the MET Gala 2025 with an outfit that was more than just fashion, It was a tribute to his roots. Dressed in a regal ensemble inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, the singer-actor’s look turned heads, but it was his cape that truly stole the spotlight. Embroidered with the map of Punjab and the Painti Akhri, the Gurmukhi alphabet, the design served as a heartfelt homage to his heritage. Each stitch of the cape felt like a love letter to Punjab, blending tradition with global glamour.

See the post here: 


Credits: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
