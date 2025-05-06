A love letter to Punjab in every stitch: Here's what text on Diljit Dosanjh’s cape at MET Gala 2025 really means
Diljit Dosanjh's outfit completely stole the show at the MET Gala 2025, here’s a closer look at his ensemble and the meaning behind it. Check it out!
Diljit Dosanjh made a powerful cultural statement at the MET Gala 2025 with an outfit that was more than just fashion, It was a tribute to his roots. Dressed in a regal ensemble inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, the singer-actor’s look turned heads, but it was his cape that truly stole the spotlight. Embroidered with the map of Punjab and the Painti Akhri, the Gurmukhi alphabet, the design served as a heartfelt homage to his heritage. Each stitch of the cape felt like a love letter to Punjab, blending tradition with global glamour.
