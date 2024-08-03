Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao groove to Aayi Nai song with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh; fans can't keep calm

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are busy promoting their upcoming much-awaited film Stree 2. The onscreen duo is leaving no stone unturned to make sure it remains the top choice of the audience when it clashes with two big releases i.e. Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on Independence Day 2024. Recently, Shraddha and Rajkummar collaborated with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh for a fun Instagram reel on Aayi Nai song to promote the film and it's winning the internet.

Stree 2's latest song Aayi Nai has hit the popularity charts soon after its release thanks to its choreography, and the vocals of Pawan Singh, Simran Choudhary, Divya Kumar, and Sachin-Jigar who have also composed the music. In the latest reel collaboratively shared by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Maddock Films along with Jio Studios, and Saregama India, we see the actors shaking a leg on the Aayi Nai song along with Pawan Singh.

Needless to say, it's so much fun to see them grooving together on the popular song and it takes the vibe to a new level. The fans can't get enough of the reel and the comments section is flooded with appreciative comments. A Shraddha fan wrote, "Couldn't take my eyes from Shraddha." Delighted to see Shraddha and Pawan together, a fan wrote, "We get unexpected collaboration in 2024 shraddha x Pawan Singh"

"Jio Pawan bhaiya king of bhojpuri industry (Long live brother Pawan)" wrote a fan while referring to him as the king of Bhojpuri industry. "Shraddha aap baki actors ki tarah nhi ho or aap Sabse jyada cuteee ho (Shraddha you are not like other actors, you are cutest)," wrote a die-hard fan of the actress.

Talking more about Stree 2, the horror-comedy is the sequel to the 2018 film which proved to be a big success at the box office. It is also the part of Maddock Supernatural Universe which has films like Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead and is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

