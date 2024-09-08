Stree 2 star Tamannaah Bhatia SCARED to have kids; says ‘My parents have just been like...'

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in the success of her latest track, Aaj Ki Raat, from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer. In a recent interview, the actress shed light on her personal life and revealed why she is scared about having children. The actress said, "My parents have just been like, you know, they messed it up for me by pampering me to such an extent".

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Tamannaah admitted that she is genuinely scared to have kids. She added, "Because how will I ever level up? How will I be able to love, care for, and nurture someone so much that they truly blossom to another degree? My parents have just been like, you know, they messed it up for me by pampering me to such an extent that I really feel scared to have children."

In the same podcast, Bhatia was asked to share the best relationship advice she had received. She recounted being told that "problematic zones" in relationships tend to remain persistent. The Stree 2 actress reflected on this advice, noting that the issues observed early on in a relationship are likely to endure. She elaborated that such problems become roadblocks that do not change because one is aware that they are problematic zones and will continue to persist.

Meanwhile, Bhatia has been dating Vijay Varma for over a year and recently the IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor said that he had no intention of keeping their romance a secret. When asked why he chose to make their relationship public, he explained that both of them agreed on the importance of not hiding their connection.

He noted that concealing a relationship requires considerable effort, such as avoiding outings together and restricting friends from taking photos. He expressed his dislike for such limitations, stating that he did not want to confine his feelings or be confined himself.

Despite their public stance, Vijay mentioned that many aspects of their relationship remain private and are deeply valued by him. He gave an example, revealing that he has more than 5,000 photos of them together, but they choose not to share these on social media.

