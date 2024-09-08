Badshah recalls getting depressed after watching Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Lootera; 'I took a double dose of all my medicines'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of depression and anxiety.

Singer-rapper Badshah recently opened up about his battles with anxiety and depression, recounting a distressing incident sparked by watching the film Lootera. In a recent interview, the singer shared that he "doubled his dose of all medications" after watching Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's movie.

In a chat with The Lallantop, the rapper shared a difficult experience when watching Lootera worsened his anxiety. I watched Lootera and got depressed and had a lot of anxiety. I took a double dose of all my medicines. I woke up and called my doctor and told him, 'A big problem has happened. I watched Lootera and I had a lot of trouble. So, I took a double dose of everything". He consulted a doctor and in response, his doctor humorously advised "him to avoid watching Raanjhanaa", another emotionally intense film.

The anxiety continued during his flight back to India, where he described feeling anxious and sweating excessively. His behavior raised concerns with his co-passenger, but he eventually calmed down by writing a song.

Upon returning to India, Badshah struggled with insomnia and sought help from his sister, expressing his distress: "Mujhe bachaa le, mujhe kuch ho raha hai" (Please save me. Something is wrong with me). This led him to consult a doctor, who diagnosed him with anxiety, depression, and disorder. Badshah began a regimen of medication and took six months to recover.

The singer recounted his first panic attack, which occurred while he was in London. He explained that just as he was about to sleep, he began experiencing palpitations and thought he was having a heart attack. In a panic, he ran outside and eventually took two sleeping pills to get through the night. It was only the next morning that he realized it had been a panic attack, marking the first time he had experienced such an episode.

Reflecting on his journey, Badshah shared that his family, especially his cousins, provided significant support during that time. He noted that there had been some emotional distance between him and his wife, but his cousins were there for him.

Although he has since recovered, Badshah still carries anxiety medication and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing happiness. He stated that being happy is essential in life, and sometimes being selfish to ensure one's happiness is necessary. He added that many people are unhappy because they are not selfish enough to focus on their own well-being.

