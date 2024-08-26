Stree 2's Rajkummar Rao opens up on evolution of Bollywood; says THIS about actors and writers

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking under the success of his recently released movie Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The actor earned critical acclaim for his role and has now opened up on the ever-changing landscape of Bollywood. Rao shared how writers and actors have evolved, and scripts and stories have changed for good.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, The Stree 2 actor shared, “I think it is a welcome change. People are focussing on writing a good script and people are focussing on telling good stories. And actors are also challenging themselves. They are trying different genres and different characters. I think it’s a great time to be here.”

He explained that with the increased exposure to international cinema, audiences are consuming more of it and now expect similar storytelling from Indian filmmakers. He noted that viewers often wonder why the industry keeps making the same types of films instead of exploring new ideas. He mentioned that when a movie like Stree comes along, offering something unique and fresh, people welcome it enthusiastically.

In a chat with Raj Shamani, Rao shared that after relocating to Mumbai, he spent more than a year looking for acting opportunities but found none. Finally, he saw a casting ad for LSD and promptly went to Dibakar's office. There, he was told to contact the casting director, Atul Mongia. Rajkummar managed to obtain Atul's phone number, reached out, and was asked to send in his photos. He sent his pictures multiple times until Atul eventually called him in for an audition.

While, on the work front, Rao was last seen in Stree 2. The movie picked up the haunting tale of Chanderi, with Rao and Kapoor returning to their famous roles. This time, the town is confronted with a new menace, Sarkata, and seeks Stree's assistance. The film also includes thrilling cameos, such as Varun Dhawan appearing as Bhediya.

Regarding his upcoming projects, he is set to appear in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri. Produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in partnership with Thinkink Picturez, this film marks the first time the lead duo will work together professionally. The soundtrack and background score for the movie will be composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar.

