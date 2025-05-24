Son of Sardaar and R Rajkumar actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54: Report
Mukul Dev, who has worked in movies like Son of Sardaar and R Rajkumar, has reportedly passed away at the age of 54.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Actor Mukul Dev, who has worked in numerous Television shows, films and music albums, passed away at the age of 54. As per the reports, Mukul died on Friday (May 23) night. However, his friends learned about his demise after they reached his home on Saturday (May 24). The actor was a well-known face in the entertainment industry and shared a good bond with many celebrities. The news of his demise has come as a shock to many in the film fraternity.
According to IANS report, the cause of Mukul Dev's death is yet to be known, and more details are still awaited.
This story is being developed.
