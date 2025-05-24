Alia Bhatt in Cannes 2025 Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3 Kabir Bedi Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli IPL Alia Bhatt in Cannes 2025 Alia Bhatt on Raha Kapoor kiara advani Dipika Kakar Alia Bhatt in Cannes 2025 Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Son of Sardaar and R Rajkumar actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54: Report

Mukul Dev, who has worked in movies like Son of Sardaar and R Rajkumar, has reportedly passed away at the age of 54.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on May 24, 2025  |  11:32 AM IST |  4K
Son of Sardaar and R Rajkumar actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54: Report
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Mukul Dev, who has worked in numerous Television shows, films and music albums, passed away at the age of 54. As per the reports, Mukul died on Friday (May 23) night. However, his friends learned about his demise after they reached his home on Saturday (May 24). The actor was a well-known face in the entertainment industry and shared a good bond with many celebrities. The news of his demise has come as a shock to many in the film fraternity.

Advertisement

According to IANS report, the cause of Mukul Dev's death is yet to be known, and more details are still awaited.

This story is being developed.

ALSO READ: How did Akshay Kumar react to Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3? Priyadarshan’s revelation will shock you

Credits: IANS
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamo...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles