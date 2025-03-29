Salman Khan on biggest concern in parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan’s Hindu-Muslim marriage: ‘It was never…’

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Sikandar. Amid the promotions and the excitement, he opened up about his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s marriage. He revealed that the biggest challenge they faced was not their different religions.

During a recent press interaction ahead of the release of Sikandar, Salman Khan shared that the main issue in his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s marriage was not the Hindu-Muslim religion but his father’s profession. According to the Hindustan Times, the superstar revealed that the objections from his maternal side were not about the cultures but about his father being in the film industry.

As per the portal, Salman said, “It was never about the difference in the Hindu and Muslim culture and the practices. The bigger and more concerning thing at that time was, ‘Ye toh film line se hain (He is from the film industry).’”

Earlier, Salman’s father, Salim Khan, also shared his thoughts on Sikandar. In a recent conversation shared by the makers of the film, Aamir Khan asked the Sholay writer about his review of the upcoming action thriller.

In response, he expressed that the best script is one where the audience is looking forward to what happens next. He said, “Actually the best script is that… ‘Iske baad kya hoga, iske baad kya hoga, ab kya karte hai (What will happen next, what will happen next, what will they do now).’”

In Sikandar, Salman Khan stars in the titular role. He will be seen taking on dangerous enemies and fighting the corrupt system. The film will mark the actor’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of his wife. Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj also star in significant roles.

AR Murugadoss has directed Sikandar, and the movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is set to arrive in theaters on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The songs Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bhole, Sikandar Naache, and Hum Aapke Bina have been released from the soundtrack.