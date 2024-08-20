Sunny Deol’s Gadar 3 will be ‘emotions ka atom bomb’ reveals director Anil Sharma: ‘Kaam chal raha hai’

Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma made a return with Gadar 2 in 2023, which broke box office records with its action-packed narrative. The film achieved tremendous success, leading to speculation that the director is planning a sequel, Gadar 3. Recently, he provided an update, stating, "Kaam chal rha hai and it will be an atom bomb of emotions."

In a recent interview with Rajasthan Patrika, Anil shared an update on Gadar 3 and said, "Gadar 3 ki katha pe kaam chal raha hai, pehle mai kehta tha ki jab mere pass emotions ka bomb aaega tab mai Gadar 2 banaunga aur ab mai kehta hu ki ab mere pass emotions ka atom bomb aaega tab mai Gadar 3 banaunga." (The work on the story of Gadar 3 is underway. Earlier, I used to say that I would make Gadar 2 when I had an emotional "bomb" to share. Now, I say that I will make Gadar 3 when I have an emotional "atomic bomb" to share.)

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Sharma mentioned that he is currently focused on Vanvaas and plans to begin working on Gadar 3 once the film is released. He described Vanvaas as a modern-day "emotional Gadar," noting that it revisits the family genre, similar to his previous successful films like Shradhanjali, Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka, and Apne.

He elaborated that the film is set against the backdrop of Banaras and includes the Kumbh, portraying a profound emotional journey that will resonate with audiences. Sharma also assured that Vanvaas will be released by the end of this year, after which he will start planning Gadar 3.

Earlier, Sharma also mentioned that his team of writers have been diligently brainstorming ideas for the third installment and have now finalized the core concept for the sequel. Like its predecessors, this new installment will be set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak conflict, but the stakes will be higher than ever.

A source close to the project revealed that this concept emerged from discussions between Anil Sharma and his writing partner, Shaktimaan. The director also added that Tara Singh will also reprise his role in the third part.

