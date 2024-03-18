Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Gadar 3 will arrive in 2026 confirms director Anil Sharma

Last year, director Anil Sharma made fans go gaga with his mass entertainer action film Gadar 2. He broke all box office records like the way Sunny Deol uprooted the handpump in the first part of the movie. At the coveted Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, the filmmaker was bestowed with the award for Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. Outstanding Contribution to Cinema. During his acceptance speech, Sharma made a massive announcement regarding Gadar 3.

Anil Sharma announces Gadar 3 at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

The mastermind behind the commercially successful film Gadar and Gadar 2, Anil Sharma went on stage to receive the special award for his outstanding contribution to cinema. When the host Sophie Choudry stated that we will be waiting for part 3 of the film, Sharma announced that Gadar 3 will come in 2026. He said, “Aaegi part 3 bhi aaegi 2026 me bol k jaa raha hu.”

After receiving the award, an overwhelmed Sharma took the mic and extended his gratitude to the entire team of Gadar 2, the audience, and the almighty for making the film a massive hit. He said, “Gadar created history and for that, I want to thank movie lovers. It was one of those films that received lots of love from the audience. I would like to thank the industry for that because when Gadar was released, so many people from the industry called me and said that the film gave the industry another life. I am thankful to Sunny sir (Sunny Deol), to my unit and everyone and the audience of the world,” he concluded.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

The third season of the most-awaited award show, Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards which celebrates and honors the best in cinema is being hosted tonight, March 18. Several B-town celebs like Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina, Mrunal Thakur, newly-wedded couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Orry, Manish Malhotra and many others have arrived at the TRENDS walk of fame.

