Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Kirti remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan; 'Hope you always remain happy and protected in higher realms'

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating brother and sister's love for each other. Many celebrities posted their celebration pictures on social media, including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday and others. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also wished the late actor on the occasion. Shweta posted a throwback video of Sushant on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for him. She prayed that SSR always remain happy.

On August 19, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share an old clip of Sushant Singh Rajput to wish her "lovely brother" a Happy Raksha Bandhan.

"Hope you always stay happy and protected in higher realms in the company of Gods," read an excerpt from her caption.

In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen delivering a speech after winning an award. The late actor looks handsome in an all-black outfit.

"Ek achcha kalakaar banna kathin hai aur usse bhi zyada achcha insaan banna usse bhi zyada kathin hai. Aur main dono banna chahunga. Yahan se jaane se pehle. (It's hard to be a good artist and even harder to be a good person. And I'd like to be both. Before I leave)," he says in the clip.

The video also shows Shweta praising her late brother, Sushant Singh Rajput, on a podcast. "He was just not an artist. He was a pure person inside." She called him "intellectual" and "intelligent."

Check out the screenshot of Shweta's Instagram story here:

On June 1, Shweta visited Kedarnath to pray and remember her late brother Sushant Singh and feel close to him. She posted a series of pictures from her visit, which also features Sushant's old picture from praying in Kedarnath.

"The day was incredibly emotional; as soon as I landed in Kedarnath, tears began to flow. I walked for a while but eventually had to sit down and cry my heart out, feeling his presence all around me. I felt an overwhelming urge to hug him..." read an excerpt from her post.

Best remembered for films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. He was last seen in a posthumous role in Dil Bechara the same year.