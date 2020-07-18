EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Chhabra recalls first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput: His charm worked wonders

Sushant Singh Rajput's smile and charm worked for him; shares Mukesh Chhabra who cast Sushant Singh Rajput and gave him his debut film Kai Po Che. Watch the filmmaker talk about his bond with SSR in this video interview inside.

In his previous interviews, Sushant Singh Rajput has called Mukesh Chhabra one of his closest buddies. A bond that began because of a professional connection soon turned into brotherhood. With the sudden demise of the talented Bollywood star, the entire nation has been reeling with shock and sadness. The situation isn't different with his close friends and family members, who are still trying to cope with the loss.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Dil Bechara director, shares his first memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. "I met him for the first time during Kai Po Che auditions. Shobha Sant made me meet Sushant once. Like I meet so many actors from every industry, we had also met. So when we later met at Chai Coffee for Kai Po Che, I told him we'd already met because of Shobha Sant (former CEO of Bhansali Productions). Then, I called him for the auditions and he was absolutely charming in his auditions. He, along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh were brilliant and we started the project."

Ask him more about his biggest USP and Mukesh tells us, "I think his charm worked wonders. If you're a good actor and you're also charming, then you're set for life. Also, when you're a good actor, you suddenly start looking better with time. His charm, his dedication, honesty and smile worked." He further adds, "There are so many memories of Sushant that if you ask me about him, I can write a book on him. We spent so much time since Kai Po Che. We did Kedarnath together and even our journey on Dil Bechara for the last two years have been extremely special."

Watch the full video interview here:

