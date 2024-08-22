Katrina Kaif says hubby Vicky Kaushal ‘tells me to put down phone at dinner table’; opens up about balancing career as actor-entrepreneur

Katrina Kaif is a successful actress and model who also runs a leading beauty brand. She is often seen oscillating between being an actor and an entrepreneur. In a recent interview, she opened up about the challenges she faces while donning multiple caps. The Merry Christmas actress revealed that there are times when her husband, Vicky Kaushal, has to tell her to put her phone down during dinners.

While talking to the Economic Times, Katrina Kaif opened up about playing multiple roles in her life. Sharing her two cents on balancing her career as an actor and an entrepreneur, she said it is incredibly rewarding “but also demanding.” The actress continued that there are times when her husband, Vicky Kaushal, tells her to put down the phone at the dinner table. But she often has one last thing to do for an important launch.

Having said that, she knows that the Sam Bahadur actor understands that this dedication of her comes from extreme passion towards her work. Sharing her expertise with budding entrepreneurs, she stated that one should only enter the business or entrepreneurial world only when they feel they have “something to contribute and a deep connection to the product they are offering.”

Katrina Kaif’s filmography boats several movies, most of which show her character in a different light than the rest. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Tiger 3 actress spoke about being fearless with her choices, which helped her surprise the audience with her diverse roles.

The ace actress told us during a Pinkvilla Masterclass, “I feel in the beginning I was far more fearless in my choices as an actor because there was no thought behind it. You just went exactly with that; you went with your gut feeling, and you took everything as a challenge.”

She also stated that sometimes it's also the responsibility of actors to make sure that they’re being fearless with their choices and doing what rings true to them as an actor and also understanding, “at the end of the day, we make films for our audience.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kat will reportedly be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

