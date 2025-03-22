‘Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are like my godparents,’ reveals Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani amid their breakup news

Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani stepped into Bollywood with Azaad, which hit theaters on January 17, 2025, and recently debuted on Netflix. Throughout her journey, Rasha has had unwavering support from actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Reflecting on their bond, she shared that Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are the closest to her, describing them as her godparents amid their breakup news.

In a chat with Filmfare, Rasha Thadani opened up about her bond with Tamannaah Bhatia, recalling their first meeting at a birthday party. A live singer was performing, and both found themselves dancing near the stage. In that moment, they connected instantly, and their friendship took off. Now, she considers Tamannaah and Vijay Varma the closest to her. She said, "Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me; they are like my godparents."

When asked to define love in a Gen Z way, the Azaad actress admitted she hasn’t experienced it yet. She reflected on how modern love is shaped by social media, texts, and dating apps, making it vastly different from the pure and innocent connections of the past. While acknowledging the benefits of both, she revealed that she prefers a more old-school approach to love.

Azaad is a grand action-adventure film featuring newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani alongside Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, with Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor as co-producers, the film premiered on Netflix on March 14.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who met in 2022 and later shared screen space in Lust Stories 2, have reportedly ended their relationship. A source close to the actors revealed to Pinkvilla, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!