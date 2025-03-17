Rasha Thadani is in her ‘Sheher ki Ladki’ era as she glams up in a budget-friendly bodycon black dress for her birthday
Rasha Thadani ‘akhiyon se goli maare’ and slays in her birthday drip. Can’t blame her, she got the killer genes of her mother, Raveena Tandon.
Rasha Thadani is amping up her fashion game one outfit at a time. Her latest fit for her birthday was an absolute slay, proving that the rising star is a natural at acing style and glamour. We are here to dissect her birthday OOTD, so let’s dive straight in.
Rasha Thadani celebrated her birthday in a gorgeous black dress—an impeccable pick for marking a big day with a bang. Her body-hugging black dress, from the brand Zara, was worth Rs 3,550—a budget-friendly yet striking choice for the celebration.
Her dress exuded charisma and grace, featuring an asymmetric design with a draped silhouette that elegantly hugged her figure. The stretchable midi dress boasted a shimmery trim, pulling the outfit together and adding an edgy touch. The Azaad actress's black birthday dress also featured an off-the-shoulder design and a cut-out at the waist, bringing chic vibes to the ensemble.
Rasha stylishly carried a dazzling heart-shaped bag to complement her look. The glittery silver accessory added a flamboyant touch to her elegant French-chic flair. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a pair of sparkly studs and a ring. However, she didn’t part with her signature stack of braided thread and black bead bracelets, a religious adornment she rarely takes off.
The Uyi Amma muse, with her enigmatic allure, looked gorgeous as she flaunted a night-glam makeup look featuring a glowy base, eyeliner, blush, and scrumptious brown lipstick.
The Azaad actress completed her charismatic look with a pair of sleek black heels with thin straps.
Rasha Thadani shares an amicable bond with her mother—the one and only tip-tip girl—Raveena Tandon. Judging by Rasha’s back-to-back fashion moments, one can only assume she’s a sponge around her mother when it comes to fashion insights.
Keerthy Suresh’s Rs 90k House of Masaba set blends heritage embroidery with a modern silhouette in the most striking way