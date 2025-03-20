Azaad: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s camaraderie is unmissable in new BTS pics after film’s OTT release

Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani made their acting debut earlier in 2025. Their movie Azaad was released in cinemas on January 17. The historical drama recently premiered on OTT. Now, some new behind-the-scenes pictures showcasing the camaraderie between the lead pair have surfaced on social media.

Today, March 20, Netflix India, the streaming platform of Azaad, shared some BTS glimpses from the sets. In the first picture, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani were seen standing together in their costumes from the song Uyi Amma. The duo struck a pose with finger guns. The second slide was a cute selfie of Rasha and Mohit Malik. Another photo showed the actress dressed in a period costume.

There was an image in which Aaman and Rasha were immersed in discussion with director Abhishek Kapoor. The last slide was of Rasha admiring a horse.

The caption of the post read, “Hold your horses! BTS from Azaad is here. Watch Azaad, out now, on Netflix.”

Have a look at Azaad’s BTS pictures:

Netizens, who have watched the movie, showered it with praise in the comments section. One person said, “Every moment is adorable and so inspirational,” while another wrote, “Oh god what a movie last scene was amazing.” A comment read, “Nice movie.. everyone was perfect with superb act.” Some users conveyed their love for the BTS post, calling it “cute” and “lovely.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani share a great bond off-screen. On Rasha’s 20th birthday, Aaman penned a heartwarming note on Instagram. It stated, “Happiest birthday to this sunshine girl who also doubles to be my bestiee & partner-in-crime!!! Thank you for always being there. Here’s to the most amazing best friend and first and forever co-star I could’ve asked for. Keep shining.”

Azaad is an epic action adventure. Alongside debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the cast includes Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor. It was released on Netflix on March 14.