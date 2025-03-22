Tamannaah Bhatia repeats denim dress not twice but THRICE making a strong case for sustainable fashion

Tamannaah Bhatia always nails her airport fashion game. As a fan of sustainable fashion, the actress never hesitates to repeat her outfits, and this time was no different. After previously re-wearing her black bodycon dress, she has now repeated her long denim dress for the third time at the airport, making a strong case for sustainable and minimal fashion. Want to know the details? Let’s dive in!

For her stylish travel look, Tamannaah once again opted for her favorite, comfortable yet chic denim maxi dress. The collared design added a formal touch, while the short sleeves made it perfect for the summer heat. Featuring a closed front with white buttons and a cinched waist, the dress beautifully accentuated her figure before flowing seamlessly into a flared hemline that ended at her ankles.

If you’re planning an outing with friends, traveling, or just stepping out for a casual coffee date, this denim maxi dress definitely deserves a spot in your wardrobe. It strikes the perfect balance between elegance and a modern vibe.

It looks like Tamannaah Bhatia has her favorite go-to accessories as well! Just like her outfit, she repeated her classy Jacquemus bag, casually slinging it over her shoulder. To elevate the look, she opted for golden hoop earrings and adorned her wrists with statement kadas, adding just the right amount of sparkle. For a pop of color and a cool finishing touch, she shaded her eyes with chic cat-eye sunglasses featuring a red border.

Advertisement

Her makeup was all about keeping it simple and natural. With a radiant glow reflecting her healthy routine, she subtly enhanced her look with blushed cheeks and glossy lipstick. Keeping her airport style effortless, Tamannaah left her short hair open with a side part and completed her airport look with comfy white sneakers.

Once again, Tamannaah Bhatia’s denim maxi dress at the airport proves that she doesn’t believe in keeping outfits tucked away after just one wear. Instead, she proudly repeats them, making a strong case for sustainable fashion and inspiring the younger generation to do the same.