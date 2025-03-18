FACT CHECK: Did Tamannaah Bhatia wear Vijay Varma’s striped coat at Rasha Thadani’s birthday bash? Here’s the actual truth

After dating for a couple of years, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have mutually parted ways. Most recently, the actress caught everyone’s attention after she attended the birthday bash of Rasha Thadani on Sunday, March 16, 2025. A section of users confused Bhatia’s striped blazer with Vijay Varma’s similar blazer that he had worn last year at an event.

On Monday, Tamannaah Bhatia attended the birthday celebration of Raveena Tandon’s daughter and BFF Rasha Thadani, weeks after her breakup with Vijay Varma. For the special occasion, the actress served looks, strictly following the dress code and appeared in a black bodycon dress paired with a statement striped blazer.

Soon after the pictures and videos from the celebration went viral, a section of Internet users speculated if Tam wore Vijay Varma’s blazer which he donned last year at an event.

However, putting all the speculations to rest, Bhatia’s team clarified that both the blazers are from different designers.

They shared with us that Vijay Varma’s jacket is by Abraham and Thakore while the Stree 2 actress wore an international designer by the name Sergio Hudson. Notably, if one clearly notices, there is a clear difference between the sizes of the stripes between both the blazers.

Take a look

Participating in the debate, a user also agreed, stating, "CLEARLY it's not the same. The stripes are significantly thicker on tamannas blazer" under the comments section of the post.

While both Vijay and Tamannaah have maintained a stoic silence on their breakup, a report by Siasat Daily claimed that the duo decided to part ways due to differing views on a future together.

The report stated Tamannaah was ‘eager’ to tie the knot and settle down. However, Vijay was apparently not ready. The topic of marriage reportedly led to frequent disagreements between the two, eventually resulting in a breakup.

On the other hand, the ex-couple recently also joined Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor and more in the Holi celebration at Raveena Tandon’s house. Nonetheless, the duo avoided sharing the frame in any of the inside pictures.

Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in 2023 during the promotional interviews for their series, Lust Stories.