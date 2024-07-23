Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla charges THIS whopping amount for debut India tour

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is riding high on the success of his recent Bollywood song Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal's romantic comedy Bad Newz. Currently trending all over the internet, Aujla has heightened anticipation among his Indian fans by announcing his debut India tour, titled It Was All A Dream World Tour. For those unaware, he has set a staggering fee of USD 2 million for this tour.

Karan Aujla commands a whopping USD 2 million for debut India Tour

In a notable development for the Punjabi music scene, Karan Aujla has secured USD 2 million for the Indian leg of his anticipated It Was All A Dream World Tour.

An insider mentioned that the tour is set to make a big impact on live entertainment in India. With his shows already selling out in the UK, Canada, and Australia, the India concert is expected to be one of the largest live events by a Punjabi artist, drawing over 70,000 attendees.

Details of Karan Aujla's India tour

Presented and produced by Team Innovation with support from Live Nation, the tour is set to begin on December 7, 2024, in Chandigarh.

It will continue with stops in Bengaluru on December 13, New Delhi on December 15, and conclude in Mumbai on December 21, 2024. With ticket prices reaching up to INR 1 lakh, the tour is anticipated to be a sold-out event.

More about Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla, a rising star in Punjabi music, has taken the industry by storm with his unique blend of rap and urban desi vibes. His lyrics often touch on themes of love, social issues, and personal struggles, resonating with a young audience.

The 27-year-old became the first Punjabi artist to win the fan-voted TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award, joining the ranks of Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne in receiving this honor.

Aujla's energetic tracks like Softly, Mexico, and Players showcase his rapping prowess, while soulful melodies like Admirin You and Dont Worry display his versatility. With his captivating stage presence, Karan is a force to be reckoned with in the Punjabi music scene.

