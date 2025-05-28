Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar return for The Royals S2—Netizens clash over their chemistry and demand new female lead

The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, was released on Netflix on May 9 and received mixed reviews from critics. Ishaan’s charming look, Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar’s characters, and more made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Now, the OTT streaming giant just announced a second season of The Royals. Audiences were quick to react to the news. Fans are divided over Ishaan and Bhumi’s chemistry and the new female lead.

On Instagram, Netflix India dropped a poster to announce the second season of The Royals. Though the poster has just a photo of the throne, the OTT streaming giant tagged Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, hinting at their return. They captioned it, “Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Following the announcement, fans quickly flooded the comment section with their reactions. Responses to the upcoming series have been decidedly mixed. A user wrote, “Damnnnnn cant waittttt plzzzz plzzzzzz.” Another wrote, “Please, no Bhumi!!”

A user also commented, “Too excited.” While someone else wrote, “I wish S2 will be even better than S1!” One person commented, “Can't waitttttttttt to seee ishaaan.” Another chimed in, writing, “Super excited.”

A user shared, “1st one can't stand..why 2nd.” Someone wrote, “I'm waiting for itt.” Another commented, “I hope they will improve the flaws and re-consider the lead chemistry.”

One user also demanded the second season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and wrote, “Royles ko chodo heeramandi s2 ka koi annoucement dedo.” One also wrote, “Yasss!!! We need more of Nora!!” Someone commented, “Can’t wait to see which hotels will be featured next.” One user questioned, “New female cast?

The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, recently premiered on Netflix. The series received mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike. The show also had a star-studded ensemble, including Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, and more.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The romantic comedy series revolves around a royal family dealing with financial issues after the demise of the king. The complete dramatic family’s journey is full of roller coasters.

