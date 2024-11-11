THROWBACK: When Abhishek Bachchan slammed people who said Aishwarya Rai is only about good looks and is very plastic: ‘Not speaking as a husband’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the B-town couple who have been making headlines, of late. On multiple occasions, they have been spotted arriving separately making fans speculate trouble in paradise. Amid such rumors, we unearthed an old video in which the actor can be seen lashing out at people who stated that Aish is all about good looks and no talent.

During an old interaction with BBC Asian Network, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spoke about their relationship, their film careers, and everything in between. This is when Junior Bachchan stated that some people expressed that the diva is only about good looks and ‘she’s very plastic’.

Speaking his mind, the Housefull 3 actor backed his wife by saying, “Actually if you go to see, and now I’m not speaking like a husband, I’m speaking as a co-star and an actor. She happens to have done some of the most daring kind of roles, that an actor who’s basically meant to have been known only for her beauty, could have done.”

He further noted that Aishwarya has been the least vain about her looks as she has done movies like Provoked, Choker Bali, Raincoat, and Guru most of which don’t focus on her beauty but on her talent.

Advertisement

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s fans speculated that the couple might be heading for a divorce when they arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center. While the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor arrived with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, the beauty queen made an appearance with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

But soon after, Abhishek put all rumors to rest by showcasing his wedding ring to the media. During an interaction with Bollywood UK Media, the Refugee debutant stated, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that (the rumors). You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry.”

For more updates about B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya's endearing moment from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar pre-wedding goes VIRAL