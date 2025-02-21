THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt reacted to husband Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘troubled past’; ‘Main thodi na kam hoon’

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the industry's most admired stars, often serving major couple goals that leave fans in awe. Before tying the knot with her, Ranbir was linked to a few actresses in the past. However, the actress once gave the perfect response when asked about his exes. Her confident reply, ‘Main thodi na kam hoon’, was both classy and unforgettable, truly winning hearts with her charm and grace.

In a past interview with Filmfare, Alia Bhatt addressed questions about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘troubled past’ with grace and admiration. She described him as anything but difficult, calling him a genuinely simple and kind-hearted person. The actress even admitted she wished she could be as good as him—both as an actor and as a human being.

In the same interview, when asked about constant wedding rumors, Alia shared her frustration, joking about waking up to news of her own marriage every morning. However, she brushed it off, saying it didn’t matter since it’s just part of life. Wrapping it up with confidence, she added, "Aur main thodi na kam hoon," proving she’s just as remarkable in her own right.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vaastu, on April 14, 2022. The intimate wedding was a low-key affair, attended only by close family and friends. The couple later welcomed their baby girl, Raha, adding a new chapter to their journey together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are set to share the screen once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War, slated for release on March 20, 2026. Joining them in this epic drama is Vicky Kaushal. Alia has reportedly dedicated over 200 days to the visionary director, with filming expected to wrap by October 2025.

Up next, she will star in Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh. Sources exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that Nag Ashwin is also in talks to helm a new project with Alia in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Ranbir, beyond Love & War, is gearing up for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he’ll star opposite Sai Pallavi.