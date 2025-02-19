Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt dazzle in ethnic with Soni Razdan at Aadar Jain’s Mehendi; WATCH as Alpha actress showers love on mom

Almost all of Bollywood has gathered under one roof to witness the union of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. Today (February 19, 2025), the couple is celebrating their Mehendi function. Among the many celebs who made a stylish entry were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. They were joined by Soni Razdan. In a clip, the Alpha actress can be seen planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheek. Check it out!

Minutes ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stunning entry at the Mehendi event of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. The much-loved Bollywood celebrity couple stunned in Indian attire. For the fun night, the Animal actor wore a white silk kurta with matching pants and shoes. He paired his outfit with an embroidered bandhgala in the same color. As for his wife, the Alpha actress turned heads in a short mustard-yellow kurta with matching gharara pants.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attend Aadar Jain’s Mehendi:

In the viral clip, the B-town couple was joined by Alia’s mom Soni Razdan. As the trio posed together for the paparazzi, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress planted a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheeks. It’s noteworthy how elegant Razdan looked in her green and pink desi outfit. Apart from them, celebrity sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also made heads turn at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Kapoor will also be seen in his upcoming movie, Ramayana. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, popular TV actor Ravi Dubey shared his experience of playing Ranbir’s brother in Ramayana. Dubey told us, “Ranbir is incredibly kind, one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

The actor further stated that the WakeUp Sid actor is very warm and welcoming. Ravi added, “We were just discussing humility earlier. When someone attains massive success, especially sudden success, they become widely admired and loved. With that comes immense credibility for their performances, along with the freedom to carry themselves in a certain way—something many actors embrace.”

