THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma shockingly denied Karan Johar’s claim that Arjun Kapoor has ‘always been’ in love with her

Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress who enjoys the love of millions of her admirers, living across the world. She is also one of those B-town stars who shares a close bond with most of her colleagues and co-stars. But did you know that actor Arjun Kapoor was in love with her? Well, this is what Karan Johar told her on Season 8, Episode 5 of KWK and she was also in shock, just like you are.

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is one chat show that often brings the guest into the spotlight after appearing. The filmmaker is known for digging the dirt and bringing some sensational and unknown facts out into the public domain. A couple of years ago when Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif shared the coffee couch in KWK, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress grabbed headlines after KJo stated that 2 States star Arjun Kapoor was in love with her.

In an old video from the episode, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar informs her “It’s important to know that he has always been in love with you. You know that right?” Evidently, both Anushka and Katrina were shocked to learn about this. The Merry Christmas actress expressed her surprise by stating “I did not know this.” After taking a couple of minutes to digest this new piece of information, the Band Baaja Baaraat star exclaimed, “You just talk anything on your show.”

Karan backed his sensational statement by saying that Kapoor is in love with Sharma and he has admitted it himself. The filmmaker also stated that “Anushka Sharma, he is in love with” is a thing that the Ek Villain Returns actor says all the time. On hearing all of it, Sharma asked Karan not to all this on national TV. She also later said that she doesn’t know how Arjun Kapoor feels about her and he is not in love with her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, Chakda 'Xpress, yet to be released while Arjun will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. The actioner will hit cinemas this Diwali.

