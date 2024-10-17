When Deepika Padukone's XXX: The Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel accidentally REVEALED Ranveer Singh was her BF; THROWBACK

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who became new parents this year, are one of the most stunning couples in Bollywood. Deepika and Ranveer dated each other for six years before tying the knot in 2018. While the couple remained tight-lipped about their love affair for many years, there was a time when Deepika's XXX: The Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel accidentally REVEALED that Ranveer was her boyfriend.

During the promotion of their 2017 film, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel spoke about Ranveer Singh while discussing his interaction with the Padmaavat actor.

Referring to Ranveer as Deepika Padukone's boyfriend, Vin told Film Companion, "Just last night, Ranveer, her boyfriend gave me this really sweet compliment..." The Hollywood actor recalled that Ranveer praised his body in his films and how the latter was awed by his personality.

The Fast & Furious actor revealed that Ranveer was impressed with the way he turns or stands as it gives more impact than his lines. Vin explained to the actor that he was a bouncer in the US. The Hollywood star quipped that he would stand at the front door with a look on his face and be like, 'Don't even think about it'.

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone made his Hollywood debut with XXX: The Return of Xander Cage in 2017. While Vin played the lead role of Xander Cage, an athlete turned XXX field agent, and Deepika was cast as Serena Unger in the American action thriller.

Advertisement

Coming back to Deepika and Ranveer, the latter proposed to her in 2015. The couple kept their engagement secret until they revealed the proposal story on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Deepika and Ranveer started dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The lovebirds tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also worked together in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer played a cameo in Deepika's 2014 film, Finding Fanny, and Deepika made a special appearance in his 2022 movie, Cirkus.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirm becoming parents to baby girl; emotional fans shower love on couple