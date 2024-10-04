THROWBACK: Kareena Kapoor thought people would see her 'differently' if she decided to have a family; reveals how Saif Ali Khan encouraged her

Kareena Kapoor has been unstoppable with her significant choices and body of work over the years. The actress had once revealed that she loves being a mother to Taimur and Jeh. She also revealed that her husband Saif Ali Khan supported her decision to have a family and pursue acting, as she didn’t want to give up on anything.

In her book released in 2021, Pregnancy Bible, Kareena Kapoor talked extensively about her personal life. She revealed that she loves being a mother and loves acting equally. She didn’t intend to give up on either of the things and thought ‘hard’ about her decision to have a family.

"I thought people would see me differently. But Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents," she said.

In addition to this, the 44-year-old actress also talked about the advice that her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore gave her. In one of the excerpts from her book, she mentioned that Tagore suggested she do whatever she wanted to but with confidence. Hailing her as a "real inspiration," the actress highlighted how the legendary actress had done great work in the movies even after her marriage and kids.

The Buckingham Murders actress noted that her mother was also a strong model for her. She revealed that her parents also advised her to continue acting even after having a family.

"So I thought, what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding," Kareena further wrote.

Kareena got married to Saif on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first child in 2016 and 2021 respectively, whom they named Taimur and Jeh. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. It is poised to release on Diwali 2024.

