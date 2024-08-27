THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor revealed THIS is what Priyanka Chopra has and she doesn’t; Bebo’s reply is every one of us

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra are two of Bollywood's biggest stars, each known for their impressive acting careers and strong personalities. Their on-screen presence and off-screen bond have always made headlines. One memorable instance of their fun dynamic was when they appeared together on Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee with Karan. In the episode, Bebo was asked about one thing that PeeCee has and she doesn't have and she said Nick Jonas and Jonas Brothers. Scroll down to read read her response!

During the show, Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor Khan a cheeky question: "What's one thing Priyanka Chopra has that you don't?" Without missing a beat, Kareena responded with her trademark sass, saying, "Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers." Her quick-witted reply left everyone, including Priyanka, in splits. Priyanka, clearly amused, chuckled at Kareena’s remark. Karan, playing along, asked Kareena if she wanted the Jonas Brothers, to which Kareena replied, "Well, I like them. They are cute."

Talking about their work, Khan and Chopra have shared the screen in two notable films. In the 2004 thriller Aitraaz, Priyanka played the role of Sonia Roy, the antagonist who creates turmoil in the lives of Raj, played by Akshay Kumar, and his wife, Priya, portrayed by Kareena. The film explored themes of sexual harassment and corporate power struggles, with Priyanka’s performance as a villain earning widespread acclaim.

They also appeared together in Don (2006), where Priyanka starred as Roma, a key character in the action thriller, while Kareena made a special appearance as Kamini in the iconic Yeh Mera Dil song sequence. These films highlighted their acting prowess and added memorable chapters to their successful careers.

Looking at their future projects, Bebo will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Meanwhile, Chopra has a couple of movies in her kitty including The Bluff, Heads of State, Citadel 2, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

