EXCLUSIVE: Nani claims people 'missed context' in his response to Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas; ‘Was definitely hurt'

Arshad Warsi recently drew attention with his comments about Prabhas on a podcast. He revealed that he watched Kalki 2898 AD but was not impressed. However, his criticism of Prabhas's performance, referring to him as a "joker," particularly ignited a buzz on social media. In response, South star Nani commented that Warsi's remarks seemed to be an attempt to gain publicity and that the issue was being unnecessarily inflated.

Nani has since expressed disappointment, stating that his words were taken out of context and he was hurt.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nani addressed the North-South debate and the recent comments made by Prabhas and Arshad Warsi. He dismissed the controversy as trivial, suggesting that such issues often start from a small trigger, escalate on social media, and then quickly fade away. Nani emphasized that the North-South divide is not reflected in the actual audience, who appreciate both Hindi and South Indian films. He likened the debate to a game for social media users, which flares up briefly before being forgotten.

When asked if he felt his and Arshad’s statements were taken out of context and if that hurt him, Nani said, "Yeah, you definitely feel hurt when a large number of people misunderstand or react negatively. But you also know that you can't do anything about it. When we give interviews, often only two lines are picked out, and the context is lost. People miss what was asked and why it was asked."

He went on to add, "They will put a picture and say, 'I will not do something like this,' and then my name. Today, on social media, nobody wants to go and check what it actually is. Everyone just jumps on the bandwagon. We have to deal with it; there’s no way around it. I feel if the mainstream media stops addressing it, then half of the issue would be solved."

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi caused a stir with his comments about Prabhas's performance in Kalki 2898 AD. During an appearance on a chat show hosted by Samdish Bhatia, Warsi was asked about films he had seen and disliked. In response, he mentioned Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD.

While Arshad Warsi praised Amitabh Bachchan for his portrayal of Ashwatthama, he expressed disappointment with Prabhas's performance. Warsi questioned why Prabhas appeared as a joker in his role, expressing his desire to see a performance more akin to Mel Gibson's in Mad Max. He admitted that he struggled to understand why Prabhas’s portrayal was handled in such a manner.

In another interview with Midday, Nani explained that his comments about the incident had been exaggerated and that the true meaning was lost in translation. He mentioned that he initially reacted to the clips circulating on social media, similar to how his own comments had been widely shared the day before.

Nani expressed that when it involves someone you care about, you might react strongly and question why such a trivial issue is given so much attention. After seeing various reactions online, he revisited the full content and realized the situation had been blown out of proportion by the media and social media.

Nani also admitted that his choice of words in responding to the issue was not ideal and acknowledged that accepting one's mistakes is important. He recognized that while Arshad Warsi was entitled to his opinion, Nani felt that the language used could have been more considerate.

Kalki 2898 AD also starred Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan among others. The sci-fi is directed by Nag Ashwin.

