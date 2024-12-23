THROWBACK: When Salman Khan’s rumored ladylove Iulia Vantur opened up on wedding plans; 'Spending time together is more important...'

Bollywood star Salman Khan has long been linked to Romanian singer Iulia Vantur, with the two even collaborating on several projects. Let's revisit when she spoke about marriage, emphasizing that spending quality time together matters more.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Iulia Vantur was asked about her plans to marry Salman Khan. She laughed it off, emphasizing that it's not about a wedding but how two people feel about each other.

She shared that her parents once repeatedly asked when she would marry, and she responded by asking her mom if she preferred her to be happy or just married.

Iulia explained that getting married could be done anytime, but true happiness and connection with someone truly matter. She said, "I think it is more important to be happy with someone and spend quality time with someone and to have a good connection with someone."

Earlier, Iulia posted sweet moments from her father's birthday celebration, which Salman Khan attended. The photos captured a warm, intimate family gathering. Salman was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans, while Iulia looked elegant in a black outfit paired with a silver jacket.

In her heartfelt caption, Iulia expressed her love and gratitude to her dad, writing, "Happy Birthday, Dad. I love and thank you. 2 Heroes," referring to both Salman and her father as her heroes, showcasing her deep affection and admiration for them.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have collaborated on various music projects over the years. Iulia lent her voice to Salman's film Race 3 for the song Selfish and also worked with him on the music video for Main Chala, which he produced with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, she sang the track Seeti Maar for Salman's film Radhe.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently exclusively revealed that Salman and Hrithik Roshan are set to join forces for the first time in an action-packed advertisement for a leading brand. A source revealed that after much anticipation for a big-screen collaboration, it's a corporate venture that has brought the two superstars together.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the ad film will soon be aired. While the advertisement will be filmed in Mumbai, the team has incorporated VFX from international locations to match the star power of both Salman and Hrithik Roshan. An official announcement about this collaboration is expected soon.

