15 best Bollywood romantic couple songs: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Tujhe Dekha Toh to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Dil Diyan Gallan
Bollywood has bestowed upon us a treasure trove of timeless songs that serve as perfect expressions of love. Here are some heart-touching melodies that are an absolute must-have in your playlist.
Music has a magical and universal quality that can evoke powerful emotions, especially when it comes to expressing love and romance. Bollywood, in particular, has gifted us with numerous iconic couple songs that continue to resonate across generations.
These songs are not only perfect for special occasions like proposals, weddings, and anniversaries but can also be enjoyed on any day when you want to celebrate love and romance with your partner. They not only capture the essence of love but also create beautiful memories for couples. Whether it's the soulful melodies or the peppy beats, they have a way of making every moment with your loved one more special.
Best romantic couple songs that are ideal additions to every playlist:
1. Apna Bana Le
- Movie: Bhediya
- Music: Sachin-Jigar
- Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
- Singer: Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar
One of the latest romantic songs, Apna Bana Le from the movie Bhediya is a soothing experience for both the eyes and ears. Picturized on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the song not only showcases the lead couple's chemistry but also provides a breathtaking backdrop of the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh.
2. Kesariya
- Movie: Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
- Singer: Arijit Singh
Kesariya from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmāstra is undeniably one of the most popular couple songs Bollywood has seen in recent times. The song features stunning visuals of Varanasi and showcases the real and reel-life couple's chemistry through their dance. The soulful vocals add another layer of emotion, making it a chartbuster that resonates with audiences.
3. Raataan Lambiyan
- Movie: Shershaah
- Music: Tanishk Bagchi
- Lyrics: Tanishk Bagchi
- Singer: Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur
Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has undoubtedly earned its place on the best couple song list. The soulful vocals, paired with poignant lyrics, create an emotional resonance that captures the essence of longing and separation.
4. Dil Diyan Gallan
- Movie: Tiger Zinda Hai
- Music: Vishal-Shekhar
- Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
- Singer: Atif Aslam
Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly one of the best romantic songs for an anniversary or a proposal. Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as their iconic spy characters, Tiger and Zoya, the song showcases their timeless chemistry against the beautiful backdrop of Austria.
5. Samjhawan
- Movie: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
- Music: Shaarib-Toshi, Jawad Ahmed
- Lyrics: Kumaar, Ahmad Anees
- Singer: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal
Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania makes for a perfect romantic song for wife. With melodious vocals and emotional lyrics, the song portrays the feelings of a smitten lover. The on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt adds a special touch to the song.
6. Tum Hi Ho
- Movie: Aashiqui 2
- Music: Mithoon
- Lyrics: Mithoon
- Singer: Arijit Singh
Tum Hi Ho from Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s Aashiqui 2 is undeniably one of the best romantic songs for couples, often played at weddings or special occasions. With its meaningful lyrics and heart-touching vocals, this love anthem played a key role in establishing Arijit Singh as a musical sensation.
7. Tu Jaane Na
- Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
- Singer: Atif Aslam
The love ballad Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani showcased the incredible chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif against a stunning backdrop, making it one of the best romantic couple video songs. The track beautifully captures the emotion of longing, creating a poignant and heartfelt narrative.
8. Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai
- Movie: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
- Music: Salim-Sulaiman
- Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni
- Singer: Roop Kumar Rathod
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi beautifully captures the sentiment of a husband finding divinity in his wife. The soulful melody, coupled with meaningful lyrics, makes it one of the greatest Hindi songs to dedicate to a married couple.
9. Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si
- Movie: Om Shanti Om
- Music: Vishal-Shekhar
- Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
- Singer: KK
Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of a hopeless romantic for Deepika Padukone in the song Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om adds a delightful touch to the track. The song, with its soulful composition and romantic lyrics, creates a beautiful ambiance for couples.
10. Tumhi Dekho Naa
- Movie: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
- Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy
- Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
- Singer: Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik
Tumhi Dekho Naa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, a melodious composition, combined with the visually stunning and colorful cinematography, creates an enchanting atmosphere. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's on-screen chemistry contributes to making it one of the most iconic love songs in Bollywood.
11. Suraj Hua Maddham
- Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Music: Sandesh Shandilya
- Lyrics: Anil Pandey
- Singer: Sonu Nigam & Alka Yagnik
Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a standout romantic song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The song's visual grandeur, set against the backdrop of the majestic pyramids, coupled with the soulful melody and the mesmerizing chemistry between the lead pair, makes it a timeless masterpiece.
12. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Title Track
- Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
- Music: Jatin-Lalit
- Lyrics: Sameer Anjaan
- Singer: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai boasts an iconic music album. The title track, in particular, gleams brilliantly, serving as the melodic backdrop to the film's portrayal of a love triangle among the protagonists. It stands out as one of the most popular songs, eloquently capturing the essence of sparking butterflies in your stomach.
13. Dil To Pagal Hai - Title Track
- Movie: Dil To Pagal Hai
- Music: Uttam Singh
- Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
- Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan
The dynamic among Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar in Dil To Pagal Hai finds perfect expression in its joyous title song. This lively anthem carries a profound message—that the heart follows its own unique path, and love has the ability to make the heart dance to the rhythm of pure craziness.
14. Tujhe Dekha Toh
- Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
- Music: Jatin-Lalit
- Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
- Singer: Kumar Sanu, Lata Mangeshkar
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s track Tujhe Dekha Toh, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, serves as a heartfelt ode to the timeless love story of Raj and Simran, making it one of the best couple songs.
15. Mitwa
- Movie: Chandni
- Music: Shiv-Hari
- Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
- Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Babla Mehta
Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi's Mitwa from the movie Chandni is a visual and emotional masterpiece that may just inspire you to recreate its stunning scenes amidst the majestic mountains. Picture you and your partner, wrapped in cozy sweaters and vibrant yellow sarees, paying homage to the song's message of eternal love.
