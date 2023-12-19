15 best Bollywood romantic couple songs: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Tujhe Dekha Toh to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Dil Diyan Gallan

Music has a magical and universal quality that can evoke powerful emotions, especially when it comes to expressing love and romance. Bollywood, in particular, has gifted us with numerous iconic couple songs that continue to resonate across generations.

These songs are not only perfect for special occasions like proposals, weddings, and anniversaries but can also be enjoyed on any day when you want to celebrate love and romance with your partner. They not only capture the essence of love but also create beautiful memories for couples. Whether it's the soulful melodies or the peppy beats, they have a way of making every moment with your loved one more special.

Best romantic couple songs that are ideal additions to every playlist:

1. Apna Bana Le

Movie: Bhediya

Bhediya Music: Sachin-Jigar

Sachin-Jigar Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singer: Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar

One of the latest romantic songs, Apna Bana Le from the movie Bhediya is a soothing experience for both the eyes and ears. Picturized on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the song not only showcases the lead couple's chemistry but also provides a breathtaking backdrop of the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh.

2. Kesariya

Movie: Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singer: Arijit Singh

Kesariya from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmāstra is undeniably one of the most popular couple songs Bollywood has seen in recent times. The song features stunning visuals of Varanasi and showcases the real and reel-life couple's chemistry through their dance. The soulful vocals add another layer of emotion, making it a chartbuster that resonates with audiences.

Advertisement

3. Raataan Lambiyan

Movie: Shershaah

Shershaah Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk Bagchi Lyrics: Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk Bagchi Singer: Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur

Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has undoubtedly earned its place on the best couple song list. The soulful vocals, paired with poignant lyrics, create an emotional resonance that captures the essence of longing and separation.

4. Dil Diyan Gallan

Movie: Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer: Atif Aslam

Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly one of the best romantic songs for an anniversary or a proposal. Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as their iconic spy characters, Tiger and Zoya, the song showcases their timeless chemistry against the beautiful backdrop of Austria.

5. Samjhawan

Movie: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Music: Shaarib-Toshi, Jawad Ahmed

Shaarib-Toshi, Jawad Ahmed Lyrics: Kumaar, Ahmad Anees

Kumaar, Ahmad Anees Singer: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal

Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania makes for a perfect romantic song for wife. With melodious vocals and emotional lyrics, the song portrays the feelings of a smitten lover. The on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt adds a special touch to the song.

6. Tum Hi Ho

Movie: Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2 Music: Mithoon

Mithoon Lyrics: Mithoon

Mithoon Singer: Arijit Singh

Tum Hi Ho from Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s Aashiqui 2 is undeniably one of the best romantic songs for couples, often played at weddings or special occasions. With its meaningful lyrics and heart-touching vocals, this love anthem played a key role in establishing Arijit Singh as a musical sensation.

Advertisement

7. Tu Jaane Na

Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer: Atif Aslam

The love ballad Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani showcased the incredible chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif against a stunning backdrop, making it one of the best romantic couple video songs. The track beautifully captures the emotion of longing, creating a poignant and heartfelt narrative.

8. Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

Movie: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Music: Salim-Sulaiman

Salim-Sulaiman Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni

Jaideep Sahni Singer: Roop Kumar Rathod

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi beautifully captures the sentiment of a husband finding divinity in his wife. The soulful melody, coupled with meaningful lyrics, makes it one of the greatest Hindi songs to dedicate to a married couple.

9. Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si

Movie: Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani Singer: KK

Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of a hopeless romantic for Deepika Padukone in the song Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om adds a delightful touch to the track. The song, with its soulful composition and romantic lyrics, creates a beautiful ambiance for couples.

10. Tumhi Dekho Naa

Movie: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Shankar Ehsaan Loy Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Singer: Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik

Tumhi Dekho Naa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, a melodious composition, combined with the visually stunning and colorful cinematography, creates an enchanting atmosphere. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's on-screen chemistry contributes to making it one of the most iconic love songs in Bollywood.

Advertisement

11. Suraj Hua Maddham

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Music: Sandesh Shandilya

Sandesh Shandilya Lyrics: Anil Pandey

Anil Pandey Singer: Sonu Nigam & Alka Yagnik

Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a standout romantic song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The song's visual grandeur, set against the backdrop of the majestic pyramids, coupled with the soulful melody and the mesmerizing chemistry between the lead pair, makes it a timeless masterpiece.

12. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Title Track

Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Music: Jatin-Lalit

Jatin-Lalit Lyrics: Sameer Anjaan

Sameer Anjaan Singer: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai boasts an iconic music album. The title track, in particular, gleams brilliantly, serving as the melodic backdrop to the film's portrayal of a love triangle among the protagonists. It stands out as one of the most popular songs, eloquently capturing the essence of sparking butterflies in your stomach.

13. Dil To Pagal Hai - Title Track

Movie: Dil To Pagal Hai

Dil To Pagal Hai Music: Uttam Singh

Uttam Singh Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Anand Bakshi Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan

The dynamic among Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar in Dil To Pagal Hai finds perfect expression in its joyous title song. This lively anthem carries a profound message—that the heart follows its own unique path, and love has the ability to make the heart dance to the rhythm of pure craziness.

14. Tujhe Dekha Toh

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Music: Jatin-Lalit

Jatin-Lalit Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Anand Bakshi Singer: Kumar Sanu, Lata Mangeshkar

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s track Tujhe Dekha Toh, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, serves as a heartfelt ode to the timeless love story of Raj and Simran, making it one of the best couple songs.

Advertisement

15. Mitwa

Movie: Chandni

Chandni Music: Shiv-Hari

Shiv-Hari Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Anand Bakshi Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Babla Mehta

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi's Mitwa from the movie Chandni is a visual and emotional masterpiece that may just inspire you to recreate its stunning scenes amidst the majestic mountains. Picture you and your partner, wrapped in cozy sweaters and vibrant yellow sarees, paying homage to the song's message of eternal love.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 Best Hrithik Roshan dance songs that are unmissable just as Fighter's peppy track Sher Khul Gaye