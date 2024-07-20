'Triptii Dimri is Vicky Kaushal in making,' says Bad Newz director; reveals actress was confirmed for rom-com before Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Actress Triptii Dimri is riding high on the success of her recently released film Bad Newz, and she has undoubtedly become the talk of the town. With over five projects lined up, she is emerging as a prominent talent in Bollywood. Recently, Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari revealed that Dimri's role in the film starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk was confirmed well before she was considered for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Bad Newz director reveals Karan Johar recommended Triptii Dimri for rom-com

According to Indian Express, Director Anand Tiwari revealed that Karan Johar recommended Triptii for Bad Newz after watching her in Bulbbul and Qala. He mentioned that "Karan Johar recommended Triptii while she was still being considered for Animal and not yet part of the film".

Tiwari explained that they chose Triptii for her skills after watching her previous work and they absolutely loved her. He added that when he saw her on set, he recognized her as a talent with lasting potential, describing her as "a talent that will last... "

Tiwari said, "Triptii Dimri is Vicky Kaushal in making", noting that she comes from a very rooted background and that her performance in the film would be more than pleasantly surprising.

According to Pinkvilla's review, Bad Newz is an enjoyable and fun entertainer, though its potential remains underutilized. The film's concept had the opportunity for deeper and more expansive messaging but ultimately becomes a movie you watch for some laughs and gags before moving on with your life.

Triptii Dimri on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimri's most recent appearance was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, where she starred with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Looking forward, The Qala actress has several exciting projects on the horizon. She is set to appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Vidya Balan.

Additionally, she also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and in Dharma Productions Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also expected to return to her role in Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

