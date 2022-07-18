Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his 10th death anniversary, shares UNSEEN PIC

Twinkle Khanna remembered her father and the late superstar Rajesh Khanna on his 10th death anniversary. The actress-turned-author took to her social media space some time back and shared an unseen monochromatic photo with her father. In the picture, a young Twinkle, dressed in a salwar kameez and her hair tied in a low bun, can be seen hugging her dad Rajesh Khanna from behind. The Anand actor can be seen dressed in a white shirt. Sharing the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note as she remembered him on his death anniversary. It read “10 years. He is still here. In all our hearts.”

As soon as he shared the photo, it got a lot of likes and comments from fans, followers, and friends, who showered her with love. Celebs like Bobby Deol, Tahira Kashyap, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh left feart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look:

Rajesh Khanna made his debut with the film Aakhri Raat in the year 1966. It went on to become India’s first official entry for the Oscars. The superstar then featured in several popular and critically-acclaimed films like Aaradhna, Kati Patang, Anand, Amar Prem, Chhoti Bahu, Guddi, Haathi Mere Saathi, Sitapur Ki Geeta, Namak Haraam, and more. Rajesh Khanna passed away on 18th July, 2012, at his bungalow in Mumbai, after battling cancer.

Twinkle shares her birthday with her father. And last year, on the special day, she shared another throwback photo with her father and wrote a precious note that read, “nt he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

ALSO READ: Sharmila Tagore REVEALS some unknown facts of Rajesh Khanna on his 10th death anniversary