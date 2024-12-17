5 movies on Netflix that are no less than undiscovered gems

Online streaming platforms like Netflix have not only given audiences the ability to choose the content they want to spend their time on, but they have also enabled directors to create independent movies. Filmmakers now have the power to tell stories that might not appeal to the masses but are crafted for a specific audience that values great storylines. If you’re searching for such undiscovered movies on Netflix, then look no further.

Here are 5 undiscovered gems on Netflix NOT to turn a blind eye to:

1. That Girl In Yellow Boots (2010)

Star cast: Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Devaiya, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, Mushtaq Khan

Genre: Crime/Mystery/Thriller

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Director: Anurag Kashyap

That Girl in Yellow Boots was first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2010 and was subsequently showcased at multiple festivals worldwide. After this undiscovered gem made its way to Netflix, viewers were introduced to the story of Ruth, who came to India to reunite with her father. As she struggles to survive in the country and adapt to its societal norms, she finally discovers the location of her father, who has changed his name. But was she able to confront him? Well, for that, you’ll have to watch this underrated movie on Netflix.

2. Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)

Star cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah

Genre: Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Director: Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology film consisting of four short segments, each directed by a different filmmaker. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the movie showcases how the characters navigate their emotions while trying to mend their fractured relationships and make sense of life. This is another undiscovered gem that deserves to be watched on Netflix before the year ends.

3. Starfish (2023)

Star cast: Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, Vidya Malvade, Tusharr Khanna

Genre: Drama/Romance/Thriller

IMDb rating: 4.5/10

Director: Akhilesh Jaiswal

Starfish takes us to the depths of life and the ocean, where an expert diver finds solace but is constantly reminded of her troubled past. As she tries to uncover the cause of the events that continue to haunt her, she meets her mother’s friend, who shares stories that inspire her to dedicate her life to unraveling the mysteries surrounding her past.

4. Ascharyachakit!

Star cast: Priyanka Bose, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Ankit Raaj, Anangsha Biswas, Santosh Juvekar

Genre: Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 5.0/10

Director: Samit Kakkad

A night of pleasure for a Bollywood superstar turns out to be life-changing for multiple people. While he tries to protect his reputation, a woman struggles to free herself from the clutches of a pimp. In the end, all the stories intertwine in a violent climax, leaving the audience Ascharyachakit!

5. The Lift Boy

Star cast: Moin Khan, Nyla Masood, Aneesha Shah, Saagar Kale

Genre: Comedy/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Director: Jonathan Augustin

Lastly, in this list of undiscovered movies to watch on Netflix is The Lift Boy. As the title suggests, the movie is about a 24-year-old who is forced to work as a lift operator at a posh building in Mumbai to make ends meet. It showcases how a woman helps him to lead a better life by getting him educated.

