Vedaa Success Bash: Sharvari celebrates by cutting cake with fans; John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee and others join

On August 15, Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa hit theatres and opened to good numbers at the box office. The movie, which stars John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi, is inspired by true events. While the film is going strong in cinema halls, the team recently gathered to celebrate the positive response it has been receiving.

At the success bash, the lead actress of the action drama film, Sharvari made a stylish entry. The actress, who can be seen in the titular role, went with an all-black ensemble for the celebration. She donned a shirt with a matching bralette and layered it up with a jacket. She left her hair open and wore minimal makeup and jewelry. The actress also cut a cake with her fans and interacted with the underprivileged kids outside the venue.

She was joined by John Abraham who made a head-turning appearance. The lead actor arrived donning a plain black shirt with a pair of blue denims and white sneakers. He flaunted his muscular body and cute smile as he posed with the star cast. Director Nikkhil Advani and actor Abhishek Banerjee also joined them.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of Jitendra Pratap Singh in the movie came looking dapper in his casual outfit. For the gala, he wore a white shirt with graphic detailing at the neck area and paired it with black pants and white sneakers. The Stree 2 actor also took a moment to engage in a fun conversation with the kids standing outside and also clicked selfies with them.

Sharvari and John shared the screen for the first time in Vedaa. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she has been taking lessons from the actor for her upcoming movie, Alpha.

She told us, “To have someone like John be my mentor in the film and also outside the film (Vedaa) because he is an action superstar. I don't think anybody can do action better than John. So to be able to learn from John, I think I'm taking a lot of knowledge and getting into Alpha because I have seen John perform action in front of me and there are some incredible action set pieces that have been directed so I was looking at John performing every day and I was trying to note what happens.”

Along with Vedaa, she was also seen in Munjya and Maharaj this year.

