EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari all set to make an entry in YRF Spy Universe; Aditya Chopra bets big on homegrown talent

The YRF Spy Universe is among the biggest IP’s of Indian Cinema at this point of time with top actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and NTR JR on board the epic franchise in different capacities. In the years to come by, the Spy Universe is set to expand further and Aditya Chopra is bullish on YRF’s homegrown talent, Sharvari, to be the next big thing. Pinkivlla has exclusively learnt that Aditya Chopra is set to introduce Sharvari into the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe and an official announcement on the same will happen in the next 2 months.

Aditya Chopra feels the time is right to introduce Sharvari to Spy Universe

“Sharvari has been groomed for years within the YRF system that has consistently produced superstars. Adi believes in Sharvari’s talent and the industry too feels she is an artiste to watch out for. She is a fantastic actor and has all that it takes to be the next big thing in the country,” informs a source.

“Adi feels that the time is right to signal to audiences that a new star is set to be born which is why he has roped in Sharvari into his fabled YRF Spy Universe that features some of the biggest superstars of our country like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif. Sharvari will be part of a huge film from this universe and this announcement will blow people’s minds,” the source adds.

“YRF is betting big on Sharvari who has the acting chops and the carriage to be fit to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, let’s wait and watch what they have planned for her and who she will be paired with. Aditya Chopra is expanding the Spy Universe and Sharvari will have a very prominent role to play within the timeline of this universe in the years to come,” the source further informs adding further that Sharvari is also all geared up to debut in an action-packed avatar too. “She is already prepping hard to get into the action mode soon,” the source concluded.

The YRF Spy Universe

The upcoming films of YRF Spy Universe include Tiger 3, War 2 and Tiger v/s Pathaan. Many other films are in the development space and official announcement on the timeline of multiple films shall be made shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

