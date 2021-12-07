Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding: Sawai Madhopur sky lit up with fireworks as pre marriage rituals begin

It is officially the most exciting week for Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the two have finally decided to tie the knot. Although their close-knit celebration includes many restrictions, from no phone policy to no media coverage. However, new developments from the events are going viral on the internet. Speaking of which, a fan seemingly has shared the picturesque video of Sawai Madhopur where the Bollywood lovebirds have decided to get hitched.

In the clip, which has been doing rounds on the internet, the sky near Six Senses Fort Barwara can be seen lit up with colourful fireworks. Going by the viral clip, it seems that the wedding celebrations have finally begun in full swing. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. Fans are desperately waiting for the couple to share pictures from their lavish event. Details of their celebrations can only be confirmed by the couple themselves.

As per media reports the local administration has strictly reviewed all the security arrangements. Reportedly, about 120-odd guests will be present for the wedding and the guests are also required to be either fully vaccinated or provide a negative RT-PCR test result to attend the function. Media outlets also suggest that today the duo have organised a lavish Sangeet function. On December 8, a Mehendi event will be held and the wedding will finally take place on December 9.

Speaking of the venue, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding guests have all been given secret codes to access the wedding venue. In addition to this, a no-phone policy and non-disclosure agreement have also been signed by all the invitees. Earlier in the day, we spotted Radhika Madan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi leaving to attend the lavish wedding. Stay tuned for the latest updates about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dreamy marriage.

