Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava leads to postponing of Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi's Pooja Meri Jaan? REPORT

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his much-awaited film, Chhaava. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the upcoming historical epic will star Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji. If a new report is to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava has led makers to postpone Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi's film, Pooja Meri Jaan.

According to the report by Mid-Day, Pooja Meri Jaan, which was initially supposed to hit the screens in November this year, is now scheduled for a 2025 release. The portal quoted a source by saying that Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi-starrer is a special film for producer Dinesh Vijan and that Maddock Films hasn't explored the genre before.

The source shared that Vijan has decided to bring Pooja Meri Jaan to the cinemas in early 2025. The producer has postponed its release due to the big releases in the next two months including Vicky Kaushal-starrer.

Talking about Chhaava, the source stated that the team wants to do justice to the ambitious biopic "in terms of promotions and buzz". The source added that Pooja Meri Jaan’s makers felt it deserved breathing space as Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John is also releasing on Christmas.

"They didn’t want such an important message to be lost in the flurry of big-ticket, mainstream releases. Pushing it to next year felt right," the source shared further.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Mrunal Thakur shared that she feels proud of choosing Pooja Meri Jaan. Mrunal stated that the actress earned the film through her screen test, readings, and audition. The Jersey actress revealed that she signed Pooja Meri Jaan on the last day of her 2022 film, Sita Ramam.

"I finished the movie and came back to Bombay. My flight was delayed. I was sitting in the office and waiting for the director to arrive so I could do the reading," Mrunal told us.

Directed by Navjot Singh Gulati, Pooja Meri Jaan reportedly showcases the subject of stalking.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna, Prakash Raj, Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Neil Bhoopalam. The upcoming film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel, titled Chhava.

