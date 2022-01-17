Vicky Kaushal was a complete goofball during his 2009 'acting school days'; See Video

Getting a sneak peek into an actor’s modest beginnings is always a treat to the eyes of their fans. After all, behind all that glam and sparkle, there lie years of toil and perseverance that fuel an actor’s success and growth. However, the period of handwork is not just marked with struggles, but also contains a sprinkle of fun and laughter. That is the beauty of any journey. Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared a goofy video from his acting school days on his Instagram and won our hearts all over again. To get a glimpse of cute Vicky from the 2009s, now that is what we call pure bliss.

Vicky reposted a video by his fellow acting schoolmate Shireen Mirza on his Instagram stories and threw it back to almost 12 years ago. The two friends could be seen enacting a funny scene in an exaggerated manner, looking absolutely adorable and hilarious. Along with the video, Vicky wrote, ‘Good old acting school days! 2009.’ Well, be it 2009 or 2021, Vicky proved that his charm is absolutely irresistible, and his big smile, absolutely infectious.

Check Vicky's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky has been filming with Sara Ali Khan for Laxman Utekar's untitled film. Notably, this will be Sara's first work with Vicky, and the crew has been filming in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the project. This Laxman Utekar-directed film is said to be a successor of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi. Nevertheless, no announcement has yet been made in this regard.

