Vidya Balan recalls giving 'unsolicited advice' to Dia Mirza but it ended up worsening her eye stye: ‘I will never forget that'

Vidya Balan is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming horror-comedy movie. The Anees Bazmee film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. During an interview, Balan went back in time and recalled her experience of working with Dia Mirza. The senior star revealed giving Mirza unwarranted advice, which left her with a swollen eye.

As she talked to Galatta India, Vidya Balan also spoke about her dear friend and co-star Dia Mirza. During the interaction, the Mission Mangal actress went back in time and recalled shooting Parineeta with Dhak Dhak star, Dia. Talking about the memory, Vidya stated that during the shoot, Mirza developed a stye on her eye. Since, as a kid, she saw her mother wrap hot rice in a cloth and keep it on the eye with the stye, she suggested Dia do the same.

But the next day, the infection became worse. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein had to do the scene wearing sunglasses on that day. “I will never forget that. I felt so bad. After that, I stopped giving unsolicited advice to anyone. But she never brought it up. She was just too sweet,” Vidya divulged.

Further on, the Shakuntala Devi heaped praise on Dia with whom she has worked in movies like Parineeta, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and then Bobby Jasoos where she was Balan’s producer. Calling it an amazing experience, the BB3 star said that she didn’t know Mirza was always so gentle, and so loving. “Now seeing her as a mother is just amazing. I have seen various avatars of her. She makes everything look effortless,” Vidya Balan concluded.

Dia Mirza was last seen in the crime-thriller TV series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack alongside Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy. Last year, her road adventure drama film Dhak Dhak was released in cinemas. The movie, which also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi won the love of the audience and critics alike. During an interaction with Pinkvilla, she stated that it took the industry 110 years to tell a tale like that.

“It's taken the Hindi film industry only 110 years to put Uzma, Manjari, Mahi, and Sky at the center of their narrative and tell such an uplifting, motivating, inspiring story about four women who are identified by a vast majority of women in our country,” she stated.

