PICS: Vikrant Massey is all smiles as he enjoys Singapore vacay with wife Sheetal Thakur and son Vardaan

Vikrant Massey took some time off and went on a Singaporean vacation with his wife Sheetal Thakur and their son Vardaan. The actor's wife has been sharing several pictures and videos from their vacation on her social media account. Likewise, today, August 2, Sheetal shared a series of pictures where the couple can be seen having the best time with their son in Singapore.

A while ago, Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram account and shared many pictures to give a peek into her Singaporean vacation with her husband Vikrant Massey, and their son Vardaan. The vacay dump features the couple enjoying the scenic beauty of the place, taking their son to the aquarium and one of the pictures also shows a glimpse from inside a flight.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, "Making memories with my boys #vacaydump." Have a look:

Taking to their Instagram handles, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a picture where a couple's hand can be seen holding a baby's hand to announce the arrival of their newborn. The text on the picture read in capital, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." They also added, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant." Sharing the picture, the caption of the post has a prayer emoji.

Advertisement

Vikrant and his wife, Sheetal Thakur have been in a relationship since 2015. Nearly seven years later, the couple tied the nuptial knot in February 2022 in an intimate traditional wedding. They had shared adorable pictures from their dreamy wedding which went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant has been enjoying the soaring success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail and the movie is still making headlines even after months of release. Massey was also seen in Blackout and is now gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. It will be released on Netflix on August 9.

Vikrant is reportedly all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. While there were reports that Rajkumar Hirani would collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series. According to a report in News 18, this show will star Vikrant Massey in the lead. It will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 12th Fail's Vikrant Massey cradles son in his arms as he spends ‘Singaporean Summer’ with wife Sheetal; See PICS