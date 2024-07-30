Vikrant Massey says 'borderline woke generation' would've denounced Jaadu Teri Nazar from Shah Rukh Khan's Darr if it was released today

Actor Vikrant Massey, who marked his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film, Lootera, has become a household name after starring in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Vikrant is currently gearing up for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

The actor recently discussed moral policing in Hindi cinema and how Tu Hai Meri Kiran, the popular song from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's 1993 film, Darr would have been cancelled in today's times.

Vikrant Massey shares his opinion on how today's generation would have reviewed Tu Hai Meri Kiran

During a recent interview with Times Now, Vikrant Massey shared his two cents that if the makers had composed Tu Hai Meri Kiran (Jaadu Teri Nazar) in today's times, the "borderline woke" generation would have "denounced" it.

The 12th Fail actor shared that he was listening to the iconic song featuring Juhi Chawla with someone at night.

"Woh aaj ke date me likha hota toh aaj ki generation hai jo borderline woke hai, woh is gaane ko bhi denounced kardeti (Today's generation who has become borderline, would've denounced it.) Where do you draw the line?" he said.

Vikrant talks about toxic love and infatuation in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Talking about the representation of toxic love and infatuation in his upcoming film, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Vikrant shared that the audience is "delusional" to believe that such love exists in the real world.

Advertisement

The actor further shared that it is "unfortunate" that moral policing has entered into the creative arts space. It is "reflecting" in the last 9 years, he said, while adding that it "shouldn't be a thing".

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant Massey has worked in movies like Half Girlfriend, Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, and Haseen Dillruba in his career so far.

He was last seen in Jio Cinema's thriller film, Blackout earlier this year.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is the sequel to the 2021 film, Haseen Dillruba. The upcoming film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Sunny Kaushal is playing a crucial role in the movie.

Apart from this, Vikrant has upcoming releases, Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, The Sabarmati Report, and TME, in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Blackout Trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy will take you on a fun ride in this wholesome entertainer