Vivek Oberoi calls Bollywood ‘an exclusive club’, shares his ‘one big complaint’ against film industry

Vivek Oberoi has made a significant name for himself in the Bollywood industry. Currently, he plays a major role in the new web series ‘Inside Edge 3’. Being in the industry for more than 20 years, the actor seems to understand the nitty-gritty of it quite well. What’s more important, he has an opinion on the shortcomings of the industry too. In a recent interview, the actor shared his take on why it is difficult to make it in Bollywood, and how, according to him, the new talents do not receive the nurturing they need.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi shared his two cents on the working of Bollywood. “As far as practical aspects of it, being ….(sounds funny when I say it) being a senior who has been around for 20 years, I do feel we have missed a trick or two. One big complaint that I have against my industry is that we haven’t developed the nursery that nurtures young talent. It is difficult,” the actor said. He also added that the industry is 'an exclusive club' where it is either a person’s surname or who they know or which lobby or 'darbar' the person 'salaams' at matters and in all of that talent is left out. He called this ‘unfortunate’.

Terming Bollywood an ‘exclusive club’, Vivek further said, “For any industry to thrive, for any industry to grow, you need fresh ideas, you need people coming in and you need to be a welcoming space.” He went on that he loved that OTT played the part of that nursery now where you discover and nurture stars as you watch their content online.

Also Read: 'Films mein overacting kam karein', Vivek Oberoi took a dig at Sonam Kapoor