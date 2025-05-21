War 2: Kiara Advani's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania can't keep calm the way actress has flaunted her 'incredible body' in teaser

The recently released teaser of one of the most anticipated projects of 2025, War 2, lived up to the hype and the expectations of fans. While the peek into Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action sequences excited fans, it’s pretty hard to keep an eye off Kiara Advani. Recently, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who created Kiara’s look in the upcoming mass entertainer, stated that the mom-to-be flaunted her authentic self with ease. Read on!

Mom-to-be created a lot of buzz after the audience got a glimpse of her character in the teaser of War 2. A glance at her incredible swimsuit body made many wonder how she was able to deliver the impossible. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has finally spilled the beans about creating the neon lime green bikini look for the diva.

Anaita went on to compliment Kiara Advani for making the look so appealing and eye-catching. “Kiara really put in the work to give us exactly the look we were going for,” Anaita stated, adding that she wanted the actress to feel so at ease and “just totally free in her body.” And as expected, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress delivered, and how! “That incredible body? All her. I just had the absolute pleasure of showing it off,” admitted the stylist.

Anaita stated that the brief she got for creating Advani’s look in the movie was ‘hot’. Since she has worked on multiple swimsuit bodies in the past, the celebrity stylist wanted the Shershaah actress to feel at ease and own the screen. Hence, throughout the filming of the scene, Shroff kept telling Advani to be in her own space and do her own thing.

The stylist didn’t want the Bollywood actress to perform with the mindset that since she is in a swimsuit, she has to be sexy. “I really believe it’s so much cooler, and far more sensual, when you’re just you,” stated Anaita Shroff Adajania.

For the diva, the top fashion stylist of the country wanted to go with an unusual color. Hence, she narrowed down on a color that “sits somewhere in between, a tantalizing, almost indescribable mix that immediately draws you in.”

Having said that, she admitted that there will be more to see and discover about Kiara’s bikini look in the film. Talking about the Kabir Singh actor’s neon lime green bikini, the stylist revealed that it’s simple in cut, but when one sees it from the front, there’s a little surprise.

“For the first time, we’ve introduced bikini charms—a beautiful cluster that hangs at the center. I love how it adds just the right amount of fun and mystery to the look,” stated Adajania, adding that the metallic sheen takes her back to the unapologetic glamour of the disco era.

For the unknown, War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, it is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: War 2: YRF promises Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer is going to create ‘mayhem’ in cinemas