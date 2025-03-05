EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani prioritizes personal life over Don 3
According to latest reports, it has been revealed that Kiara Advani will be prioritizing her personal work over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 co-starring Ranveer Singh. Read full details inside.
Kiara Advani, renowned for her versatility and talent, recently announced her pregnancy. Known for her ability to balance work and personal life, she has currently chosen to prioritize her personal life over Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. While she continues to fulfill her ongoing commitments with War 2 and Toxic, fans are eagerly anticipating which project she will choose to work on first post-delivery. The makers of Don 3 are now in search of a new lead, a decision that has been mutually agreed upon.
Adding to the anticipation, speculations are rife about Kiara Advani's potential involvement in Shakti Shalini and Dhoom 4, both slated to begin in 2026. Whether there's something new and unexpected in store remains to be seen, and we'll have to wait for an official announcement to find out.
