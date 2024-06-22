Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride-to-be's Juhu residence Ramayana sparkles ahead of big day; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, are finally getting married on June 23. The wedding preparations of the couple are in full swing, as we chanced upon their pre-wedding festivities on the Internet.

After the pictures of Sonakshi and Zaheer's hush-hush mehendi ceremony surfaced on Instagram, now, a visual of the bride-to-be's residence, Ramayana, ahead of their wedding has caught our attention.

Sonakshi Sinha's Juhu home turns 'shaadi waala ghar'

In a new video posted on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha's 10-storey swanky building, Ramayana, has been decorated with lights, all decked up for the big celebrations. The bungalow can be seen sparkling as the family is ready for the wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's mehendi ceremony

Earlier in the evening, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's friend, Jafer Ali Munshi, posted a few pictures of their mehendi ceremony on Instagram. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing for the camera as they get clicked with their close friends.

Sonakshi looked stunning in a copper and brown-colored ethnic outfit. Zaheer also opted for a traditional look for the ceremony.

"Soooooooooo excited & Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!" the caption read.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will have a registered marriage, which will take place at the groom's residence.

In an interview with ETimes, Shatrughan Sinha's close friend, Shashi Ranjan, shared a few details about Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

"She is getting married to the man with whom she is in love with. Everybody is participating, Shatru ji's brothers are also coming from America for the wedding," Ranjan said.

He added that Sonakshi's wedding is a "very happy moment" for him and the family.

Coming back to the 'shaadi-waala ghar' Ramayana, the building is owned by Sonakshi's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. The actress lives on the top floor of the bungalow.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She will now be seen in the film Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first worked together in their 2022 movie, Double XL. The couple now has Tu Hai Meri Kiran in the pipeline.

