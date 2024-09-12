WATCH: Esha Deol asks Vicky Kaushal to give her 'love to Katrina Kaif' as they meet at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities have been visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, the famous mandal, to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings during the festival. Filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta came to the mandal ahead of the release of The Buckingham Murders. Among other celebs, Vicky Kaushal sought blessings at the mandal as he gears up for his upcoming film, Chhaava. Actress Esha Deol, who also arrived at the Lalbaughcha Raja, bumped into Vicky during the darshan and asked him to give her love to his wife, Katrina Kaif.

In an Instagram video, Esha Deol can be seen interacting with Vicky Kaushal during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. They were surrounded by a heavy crowd gathered on the road, and some of their fans recorded their meeting.

The clip shows Esha flashing her million-dollar smile as she meets Vicky. The Chhava actor has his side profile towards the camera. While we couldn't see his face, the Dhoom actress said, "Give my love to Kat (Katrina Kaif) ." She also asked him to send her love to his mom. Vicky nods and smiles and they both go their separate ways.

Esha wore a peach-colored suit on the occasion, and Vicky opted for a white shirt and blue jeans.

This is to note that Vicky Kaushal arrived barefoot to seek blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Earlier today, a video of him walking without footwear on the road surfaced on social media. The actor also got himself clicked with his fans. Another clip of him from Lord Ganesha's darshan from the Lalbaugcha Raja came up on Instagram.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Esha Deol spoke about being compared to her mom, veteran actress Hema Malini after her debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochche in 2002. Esha revealed that she was body-shamed for "baby fat" on her face.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will next be playing the lead role of Chhatrapati Shivaji's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Laxman Utekar's directorial venture, Chhaava. Vicky has been cast alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the upcoming Dinesh Vijan production.

